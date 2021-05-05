A Peek Inside the Last Hudson Valley Blockbuster Video

Before streaming services and Redbox kiosks, there used to be a point in time where Blockbuster Video ruled the movie world and people flocked to their locations each week to get the latest movie. Now all that remains is the ruins of what once was.

Who remembers that feeling of hopping in the car on a Friday or Saturday night and heading to the video store to rent a movie? We would pull in hoping that they had a copy of the hottest movie for the week, and the feeling of them being sold out of that movie is something that always stuck with you.

The former Blockbuster location at 77 North Plank Road in Newburgh, NY, was my Blockbuster of choice back in the 90s when I wanted a movie. I actually remember a worker telling me I was too young to rent White Men Can't Jump with Woody Harrelson because it had strong language that wouldn't be appropriate for me, what a turd. I still saw it dude, so your plan failed!

Oddly enough, this Blockbuster still exists, but not in the way you're probably hoping. The store closed many years ago, but another business has not moved into space. It still remains as it was when they closed up for good. The blue counters are there, the movie return slot, everything. It's like going back in time.

A Peak Inside the Last Hudson Valley Blockbuster Video

