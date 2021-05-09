Growing up you may have dreamed of living in a castle or maybe even a lighthouse. I always want to live on a big ranch with lots of horses. A dream house can be very different for each of us.

Some people want to live in a converted loft in Poughkeepsie or a big city while others may dream of living on the Shawangunk Ridge close to their favorite hiking trails. And of course water lovers in the Hudson Valley might want to find a home along the Rondout in Kingston. But what if you are a stamp collector, what would be your dream home?

People live in converted churches and school houses so what about a post office? I would think that stamp fans might find it fun to live in an old Post Office. Of course you don't have to be a stamp lover to think it would be cool to live in the Post office that is for sale in Port Ewen New York.

I found this ready-to-rehab post office on Zillow listed by Peter Cantine from Halter Associates Realty. Most of the picture are of the actual post office in it current state but a few are an artist's rendering of what you could do. So browse through the picture and use your imagination to see what you might do to make this place your home.

This opportunity to live in a converted post office is located in the little town of Port Ewen that sits on the banks of the Hudson and is just a stones throw form the historic Kingston water front.

