7 Horror Movie Sequels & Prequels That Don’t Suck

Some horror movies were so good they have been remade and turned into huge franchises. I love scary movies and I'll be honest a lot of the sequels are absolute garbage but there a few that may surprise you. Here some of my favorites without spoilers.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

This is newly release prequel to Pet Sematary that shows how a young Judd Crandall helped defeat the undead in the town of Ludlow decades before the original film.

The Devils Rejects

This gory and gritty sequel to House of 1,000 Corpses is from the twisted mind of Rob Zombie. The film shows the deranged FireFly family on the run after being caught for their disgusting crimes.



Dawn of The Dead

This fun zombie flick is a masterpiece by George Romero and sequel to Night of the Living Dead.

The Conjuring 2

They did a good job with this one. It's not as good as the original film but at times it does feel like a good extension of The Conjuring. They were able to focus on a new story but were still able to keep some of the original cast members. This is also the first time we are introduced to the nun.

Doctor Sleep

I think they have been wondering how to cash in on The Shining for decades and they finally were able to do it right. The film is long but if you're a true fan of the original it is totally worth the watch.



28 Weeks Later

The virus that turns people into raging and running zombies was ALMOST eradicated but someone makes a deadly mistake and bring it back in this sequel to 28 Days Later.

Aliens

Aliens is the gold standard for sequels. It shows that you can take a slow horror movie and turn it into an action franchise that will last for decades. With no CGI, just puppets and miniatures this movie still holds up.