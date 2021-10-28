7 Crazy Urban Legends Every Upstate New Yorker Should Know

Don't say you're from Upstate New York if you don't know these bizarre urban legends.

Your October in New York won't be complete until you have read up on all of these weird and spooky urban legends that are right in our own backyard.

The Hudson Valley has it's own share of weird things and I'm here to try to document all of it. I live for this kind of stuff. What kind of weirdness am I talking about. Here are just a few examples:

Just a few weeks ago a local resident found huge 11" deep hoof prints that seemed to be unidentifiable.

Before that another resident thought she found a Chupacrabra when saw a weird half fox have deer-like creature in her backyard. Or what about the eel found deep in the woods in Stockport?

I understand that there could be a totally reasonable explanation for all of these but what's the fun in that? I'm like Fox Mulder from The X-Files. I want to belive.

It's very likely that these strange happenings will one day be urban legends. Until then we'll have to brush up on urban myths and legends that we already have here in the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Some are more innocent than others.

I'm willing to bet you will only know one of these.

Do you know these urban legends of Upstate New York? Do you know anymore? Please let us know if you do.

