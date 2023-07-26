6th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run Set For Poughkeepsie

Bike run in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention taking place in Poughkeepsie.

David D. D'Angelo of Lagrangeville passed away back in 2013 at the age of 62. A 35 year member of the Steam Fitters and Sprinklers Local 669, Dave was a avid Giants and Mets fan, he loved to golf, riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the river. He was also a member of the Pirate Canoe Club and he also loved the Arlington Grill and was a member of the Arlington Grill Hall of Fame.

The David D D'Angelo Foundation is a non-profit foundation that raises money throughout the year for good causes in the community. They have been awarded "top donor" to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Dutchess county in 2017 & 2018.

6th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run

David D. D'Angelo Foundation Presents the 6th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run on Sunday, July 30th starting at Arlington Bar & Grill at 770 Main St in Poughkeepsie, NY. Registration is $25 per person, $15 per passenger taking place from 6-11am with kickstands up at 11:30am. Party then moves over to the Pirate Canoe Club at 140 Rivercrest Rd in Poughkeepsie from Noon til ? Event will be hosted by Hudson Valley legend Larry Helweg (Laughing Larry) and will feature food, live music, raffles, trophies and more. Band's performing include Rolling Stones tribute 50 Amp Fuse, Natasha B, The Chosen Adolescence, Jumpstart and Stephen Alexander Band.

Get out and support this awesome event for a great cause this weekend!

