$6,666 Reward For Poughkeepsie’s Halloween House Arsonist

Halloween night will never be the same in Poughkeepsie. It is hard to believe but in January, it will be the two-year anniversary of that horrific fire that destroyed the beloved 'Halloween house' in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The old and creepy-looking house sparked the imagination of so many Hudson Valley residents, especially during the fall season.

The old house was built in the late 1800s by a jeweler from Poughkeepsie. Between the previous owners' elaborate Halloween decorations and the home's gothic architecture, it was quickly given the nickname "Halloween House" by neighbors.

Items inside the house were reportedly preserved and the place was transformed into a museum of oddities and creepy decorations until its destruction.

Police believe that the fire was set intentionally. Authorities are asking for any information regarding the incident. If you have any info you can contact 845-451-7577.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds for the victims of the fire. It has almost reached its goal of $60,000. The home is reported to be owned by adult entertainment star, Matthew Camp. The house gained its lore because the previous owner was a follower of the Church of Satan.

From the money collected from GoFundMe, a reward has been offered to catch the arsonist.

A reward of $6,666 has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the fire. If you have any knowledge about the incident please call (322) 232-1373.