600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State

People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!

The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

No Jackpot Winner In New York, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York State

Mega Millions Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images loading...

A jackpot-winning ticket, worth over $1.3 billion was sold in Maine.

Despite no one hitting the Megan Millions jackpot in the Empire State, many tickets sold in New York State are winners.

Four tickets sold across New York State are all $1 million winners, including one that was sold in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Mega Millions + No Megaplier Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 4 New York winners (see locations below)

Third Prize: $10,000 - 7 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $500 - 271 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $200 - 768 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $10 - 18,123 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $10 - 16,632 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 135,046 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $2 - 348,826 New York winners

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Orange County, Queens, Nassau County, New York City

Mega Millions Jackpot Becomes Largest Prize In U.S. History at $1.6 Billion Getty Images loading...

The four $ 1 million winning second-prize tickets were sold at:

New York City

Mega News Inc

253 E 57th Street, New York City

Long Island City, New York

Momta Grocery in Queens County

50-12 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Plainview, New York

Shoprite of Plainview in Nassau County

1675 Old Country Road, Plainview

Newburgh, New York

Smokes 4 Less, in Orange County

59 North Plank Road, Newburgh

Mega Millions + Megaplier Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million - 0 New York Winner

Third Prize: $20,000- 2 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $1,00 - 23 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $400 -67 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $20 - 1,775 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $20 - 1,585 New York winners

Eight Prize: $8 - 13,228 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $64 - 34,377 New York winners

See More: Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery

$3 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York

Google Google loading...

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing produced a $3 million winner in Newburgh.

The $3 million winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The store is located at 59 North Plank Road. Yup, the same store that had a $1 million winner for Friday's drawing.

The unknown holder of the second-prize ticket played the Megaplier to win $3 million.

Get Lucky When You Win Millions From These New York Scratch Off Tickets

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.