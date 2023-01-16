600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!
The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.
No Jackpot Winner In New York, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York State
A jackpot-winning ticket, worth over $1.3 billion was sold in Maine.
Despite no one hitting the Megan Millions jackpot in the Empire State, many tickets sold in New York State are winners.
Four tickets sold across New York State are all $1 million winners, including one that was sold in the Hudson Valley.
Mega Millions + No Megaplier Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $1 million- 4 New York winners (see locations below)
- Third Prize: $10,000 - 7 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $500 - 271 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $200 - 768 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $10 - 18,123 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $10 - 16,632 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $4 - 135,046 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $2 - 348,826 New York winners
$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Orange County, Queens, Nassau County, New York City
The four $ 1 million winning second-prize tickets were sold at:
New York City
- Mega News Inc
- 253 E 57th Street, New York City
Long Island City, New York
- Momta Grocery in Queens County
- 50-12 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
Plainview, New York
- Shoprite of Plainview in Nassau County
- 1675 Old Country Road, Plainview
Newburgh, New York
- Smokes 4 Less, in Orange County
- 59 North Plank Road, Newburgh
Mega Millions + Megaplier Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $2 million - 0 New York Winner
- Third Prize: $20,000- 2 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $1,00 - 23 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $400 -67 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $20 - 1,775 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $20 - 1,585 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $8 - 13,228 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $64 - 34,377 New York winners
$3 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing produced a $3 million winner in Newburgh.
The $3 million winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The store is located at 59 North Plank Road. Yup, the same store that had a $1 million winner for Friday's drawing.
The unknown holder of the second-prize ticket played the Megaplier to win $3 million.