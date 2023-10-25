5 Reasons You Should NOT live in the Hudson Valley, NY

The Hudson Valley can be a great place to live and raise a family, but there are some things no one tells you that could force you to reconsider moving there.

I've been in the Hudson Valley for over 30 years and couldn't imagine a better place to live. However, it's certainly not for everyone.

During the pandemic, an influx of people from New York City and other densely populated areas decided to move to the Hudson Valley to take advantage of "small town life". Now, a few years later, some are regretting the decision because they didn't understand what life in the Hudson Valley was really like.

The Hudson Valley Isn't Anything Like Mayberry

If you've seen television shows about small towns and hope to get the same experience in the Hudson Valley you're going to be disappointed. Towns like Schitt's Creek, Parks and Recreation's Pawnee or Stars Hollow as depicted in Gilmore Girls are romanticized versions of what people believe the Hudson Valley is. In reality, it's nothing like that at all.

While we do have some cute villages and town centers, much of the Hudson Valley is state routes, strip malls and raised ranches. Even if you live within walking distance of one of our more scenic villages, you're going to spend most of your time in a car traveling from place to place. Don't expect to walk into town to pick up groceries from the folksy market. Instead, you'll find yourself in your car doing Target pickups, driving to the grocery store and strolling the aisles at Wal-Mart.

You're Not Going to Have a Regular Table at Luke's Diner

When people think of small-town living, they picture a cute diner or restaurant where they know the owner by name and can drop by every day for breakfast. While the Hudson Valley does have some great locally-owned restaurants, unless you're independently wealthy it's not going to become your daily hangout.

Instead, you'll find retired people and those with lots of time on their hands gathering at the Mobil station where they have their unofficial "table" to enjoy some gas station coffee and a roll with butter. I know people who gather at the bakery section of the supermarket every morning to chat because it's just not possible to drop $50 on coffee and an omelet every morning at the cute little diner in town.

People are Rude and Pushy

The people in the Hudson Valley are some of the nicest you'll meet. Heck, I'm one of them. However, the fact is that we still live in New York and don't have the time or patience to stand behind someone slow in line. Again, this isn't Mayberry. We've all got places to go and things to do. Having a folksy conversation has its time and place and it's usually not right now so please get out of our way.

Raising a Child Can be Much More Difficult Here

You'd think that a small Hudson Valley town is a great place to raise a kid and, for the most part, you're absolutely right. However, it also has its challenges. The main issue that many New York City transplants complain about is all of the driving.

If your child has a friend at school, it's likely that they live far from your home. That means you'll need to drive them for playdates and spend your afternoon awkwardly chatting with another couple that you may or may not have anything in common with. If your child is in sports or clubs you're going to have to do even more driving, sometimes to towns miles away which can add hours to your schedule every day.

And, if your child has a very specific interest or talent, it can be impossible to find a local group for them to join. Exposing your child to art and culture requires even more traveling.

Dining and Entertainment can be a Challenge to Find

While there are some incredible restaurants and great art communities in the Hudson Valley, they aren't as easily accessible as they are in larger cities. Restaurants are not generally open late, even on weekends. And recently it's become a trend for most eateries to entirely shut down on specific days. If eating at a chain restaurant in a strip mall is a non-starter, you better learn to be a great home chef.

As for culture, if the arts, museums or the theater are a big part of your life, you'll most likely have to spend your weekends traveling to New York City. While we do have some local theater and art galleries, they are few and far between.

Why Live in the Hudson Valley?

While the Hudson Valley is actually nothing like the way it's portrayed in those Hallmark movies, it's still one of the greatest places in the world to live. I love being just a train ride away from Manhattan while being able to spend the afternoon hiking across the Hudson River. Despite all of the driving, we've enjoyed keeping our child involved in sports and connecting with his peers. We've met lifelong friends in the Hudson Valley and have found a real sense of community.

If you're willing to take the Hudson Valley for what it is instead of holding it up to some impossible comparison to what you've seen on TV you'll be rewarded with a great way of life, some incredible neighbors and a place that you and your family will be proud to call home.

