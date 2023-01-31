5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions.

The Powerball jackpot continues to soar.

New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million

money charles taylor loading...

The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.

This means Wednesday's drawing, Feb. 1, will be worth an estimated $653 million, with a cash value of $350.5 million

If a player wins Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, it would be the eighth-largest grand prize in Powerball game history.

While no one recently hit the jackpot, a number of recent Powerball Tickets are big winners, including a $1 million winning ticket.

Powerball Second Prize Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Brooklyn, New York

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

A second-prize winning ticket for the Jan 28 Powerball drawing was sold in Brooklyn, according to the New York State Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn.

3 Powerball Third Prize Tickets Sold in Manhattan, Including a $200K Power Play Winner

A third prize-winning Power Play ticket for Saturday's drawing, worth $200,000 was sold by Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan.

B Welb B Welb loading...

Two other third-prize tickets, both worth $50,000, were also sold in New York City. One was sold at Lex & 103 Inc. on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan and Sanat Cards and Gifts on 73rd Avenue in Oakland Gardens.

Third Prize Powerball Power Play Tickets Sold in Newburgh, Setauket, New York

Two tickets sold for the Jan. 25 drawing are each worth $100,000 according to the New York State Lottery.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

One ticket was sold at a very "lucky" Newburgh, New York store.

Google Google loading...

SEE ALSO: Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh and the Stop & Shop store at 250 Pond Path in South Setauket.

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. CLICK HERE for more information.

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.