5 Great Musicians We’ve Lost to Coronavirus

Some people have called the whole coronavirus pandemic a hoax. I have seen people post on facebook that they don’t know anyone who has actually had the virus. They think it’s political somehow. Well, I believe that it is very real, and we’ve lost some fine people to this horrible pandemic, including some very important musicians.

Those are just a few of the important musicians we had to say goodbye to in 2020 because of Covid-19. The list goes on, but hopefully we will be over this pandemic sooner rather than later. Rest in Peace, and thanks for all the great music.