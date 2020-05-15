As forecasters warn of a possible tornado that could impact the region today we look back to this date two years ago when tornadoes or macrobursts touched down in the Hudson Valley that killed at least four people from the region.

Hudson Valley Weather says there is an "enhanced risk for severe weather" on Friday. Metoroglists believe a line of storms will move through the region between 7 p.m. and midnight that could produce large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

In an odd coincidence, it was on May 15, 2018, when multiple tornadoes touched down across four Hudson Valley counties, one that traveled across the river.

Weather officials confirmed tornadoes touched down in Newburgh, Patterson, Kent, and Saugerties. The Ulster County twister then traveled across the Hudson River to Tivoli.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado tore through a path of 100 yards in Kent. While an EF-1 tornado moved through a discontinuous path of 75 yards in Patterson.

The Kent twister with winds around 115 mph started at 4:29 p.m. near apartments on Route 52 and continued along Route 52 lifting near Bowen Road.

The Patterson tornado touched on Route 22, north of Haviland Hollow Road at 4:32 p.m., lifting near the intersection of East Branch Road and Fairfield Drive. Winds peaked at 100 mph.

An EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 85 mph moved through a path of 674 yards in Newburgh.

The Newburgh twister touched down at 4:16 p.m. near Albany Post Road, south of Bennet Road. The tornado lifted near the Hudson River behind Susan Drive.

A tornado was also confirmed that traveled from Ulster County to Dutchess County.

The EF-1 twister produced wides of 90 MPH. The tornado started along Route 212 between Woodstock and Saugerties and moved east through the western and southern part of Saugerties before crossing the Hudson River and ending in Tivoli, just south of the Clermont State Historic Site, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials also confirmed a macroburst impacted Beacon, East Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, Wappingers and Kent. macrobursts can produce as much damage as a tornado, if not more, but the winds move in a straight line.

A downburst with winds up to 95 miles per hour impacted Sullivan County.

The storm left thousands without power, tons of property damage and killed four people with ties to the area.

Two people were killed in Newburgh, including an 11-year-old girl from the City of Newburgh. She was killed when a tree landed on top of an SUV. An elderly woman was killed when a tree landed on her car in Rockland County. A teacher from the Hudson Valley is one of two people who were killed during violent storms in Connecticut.

Below are photos from the storm from across the Hudson Valley.