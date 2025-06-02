Three Suspects Arrested for Early May Physical Assault at Ulster County Apartment Complex

Last month one apartment complex in the city of Kingston found itself playing the scene for multiple incidents of criminal activity that required police investigations. One of those incidents involved a shooting that took place over Mother's Day weekend and the other was a physical assault that happened just days before. Both incidents left the respective victim's injured and in need of medical treatment.

Get our free mobile app

While the suspect from the reported shooting was identified and arrested shortly after the incident occurred, law enforcement have been looking for the suspects of the physical assault for the last month. Well, that was until recently when three suspects were taken into custody.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Kingston Apartment Assault

The apartment complex that played host for both of these violent incidents is the Stuyvesant Charter Apartments located on Sheehan Court in Kingston. According to the press release issued by the City of Kingston Police Department via their Facebook page, the physical assault occurred back on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Kingston Police were called to the scene of the assault at approximately 3:30pm on that day. When they arrived, officers found a 22-year old victim with what were called "serious physical injuries". That victim was transported to the HAHV ER in Kingston by the Kingston Fire Department and then was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. The victim was not identified but has since been released from the hospital.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Assault Investigation Arrest and Charges

Over the course of the month, police gathered evidence and identified a list of suspects in the assault. Those suspects were identified and taken into custody recently, each facing multiple charges.

The suspects were identified as 22-year old Davan A. Ramirez-Jackson 24-year old Lamar A. Thomas and another suspect simply identified as an 18-year old Defendant. Each of these individuals was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, as well as Gang Assault in the 2nd Degree.

the 24-year old Thomas was also charged with 2nd Degree Robbery that occurred at the time of the assault, while the 18-year old Defendant was also charged with the misdemeanor crimes of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.

Previous Stories: Suspect Arrested After Weekend Shooting at Ulster County Apartment Complex

Of the three (3) suspects were processed and arraigned in the Kingston City Court. Both Ramirez-Jackson and the 18-year old were released after arraignment, while Thomas was remanded to the Ulster County Jail. His bail has since been posted.

This case is still under investigation and the press release states that "additional arrests are anticipated". Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department and Detective Michael Defrance, which can be done via phone at (845)-943-5732 or email at detectives@kingston-ny.gov.

7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York Violent Streets in Kingston, New York Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler

How Many of Kingston, NY's Top 5 Attractions Have You Seen? Trip Advisor has a list of top attractions in Kingston, NY. Play along and see if you have been to all of the top 5 attractions within Kingston, if not then add these to your travel list. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay,