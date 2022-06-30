3 Red Hook, NY Teenagers Save Drowning Teen on Cape Cod

School has let out for the summer and parents and kids are heading to their favorite vacation spots and swimming holes.

Folks from the Hudson Valley are traveling far and wide. Trips down south to Florida and the Carolinas, to closer destinations like Lake George and the beaches of Cape Cod.

Of course, there are always dangers on vacation, especially when it comes to swimming. According to the Child Safety Network, for kids and teens ages 5 to 19 accidental drowning is the 3rd leading cause of death.

Hudson Valley Heros

According to WHDH in Boston, 3 Hudson Valley locals sprung into action when they saw a child struggling to stay afloat at the beaches on Cape Cod. A 15-year-old boy lost consciousness after jumping off the Craigville Bridge as reported by WHDH.

3 teens from Red Hook were fishing off the bridge and saw the unconscious 15-year-old boy. 2 of the Red Hook natives jumped in after him while the other stayed and helped pull the drowning teen to safety.

CBS News spoke to the boys after their big save. Will Anagnos, Kyle Richards, and another unnamed teen were credited by local firefighters for saving the boy's life. Will tells CBS News about :

"He was bobbing up and down in the water and then he went under, and I couldn't see him. I didn't really know what to do. I just pulled him out from under the water and then I brought him back to shore."

Anagnos' mother tells CBS that Will took swim and water safety lessons and was an Eagle Scout in the past.

Richards said while it feels good to save someone's life, it was a nerve-wracking experience telling CBS "I feel good, we saved someone's life, but it was kind of scary in the moment. Really nerve-wracking."

Looks like Red Hook is now home to 3 hometown heroes.

