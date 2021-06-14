3 Heroes Save Woman From Drowning in Hudson River

Two people drowned in the Hudson River this week. Three men made sure there wasn't a third drowning victim in the river in the past week.

Three young men are being called heroes after they jumped into the Hudson River on Thursday in Poughkeepsie to save a woman who did not know how to swim, officials say.

The woman fell into the water off the Waryas Park dock. As City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene three young men jumped into the Hudson River and held the victim above water, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596's Facebook page.

Without their help the woman would have died, fire officials say.

Unfortunately, two Hudson Valley residents recently drowned in the Hudson River.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old City of Newburgh resident Maurice Pryce fell into the Hudson River near Blu Pointe in Newburgh. His body was recovered early Thursday morning.

On Monday, a young girl drowned in the Hudson River near Kingston while swimming with her family. Her body was recovered from the river the next day.

