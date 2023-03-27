3 Dead: Mass Overdose In Hudson Valley, NY, 1 Clinging To Life
Residents in the Lower Hudson Valley are shaken after three men were found dead and a fourth is in critical condition.
New Rochelle Police were called around 3 p.m. on Saturday by a man who said three men were suffering from an apparent overdose.
4 Overdose In New Rochelle, New York, 3 Dead
Police have yet to release the drug, but fentanyl is suspected, according to Fox.
The caller was said to be "disoriented" and couldn't tell officers where the group was located.
Police were able to ping the man's cellphone to determine the group was at 50 Fountain Place in New Rochelle, New York, the New York Post reports.
Arriving officers found three unresponsive men. The caller also seemed to be suffering the effects of an overdose.
Two Victims Identified In Westchester County, New York
Residents say the storage room is easy to access due to an opening that can't be sealed with a door due to a fire hazard.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.