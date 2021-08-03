3 Day Bike Rally Will Benefit Hudson Valley Veterans

I may be an anti-war type of person, but I am pro-veterans all the way. I think that no matter what our political views are, we can all agree that our veterans are heroes, and we should be doing everything in our power to ensure their happiness and well being. How can we help to do just that?

There are many ways to help veterans. Volunteering, spreading the word about local veterans organizations and services, or taking part in one of the many fundraisers to help veterans. And there just so happens to be a very cool fundraiser coming up this month. If you love to ride your motorcycle and be with other like-minded bikers, think about heading to the Catskill Mountains for the We Have Your 6 Second Annual Bike Rally at Reidlbauer’s Resort on Ravine Drive in Roundtop on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 13, 14, and 15. Ut's going to be a fun weekend for bikers and bike enthusiasts.

The bike rally will include live music all weekend, great food, vendors, a bike show, raffles, 50/50, prizes, biker games and more. All proceeds will go to veterans and first responders with PSTD. You can get tickets for the whole weekend or for just one day, and camping is available.

The We Have Your 6 Second Annual Bike Rally will be a fun weekend for a great cause. And it’s only a short ride away from just about anywhere in the Hudson Valley. For more information visit the We Got Your 6 website or call Big Mike at 914-482-3829. To find out more about Reidlbauer’s Resort, and for directions, check out their website.

Best Resources for Vets in the Hudson Valley

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿

Sneak Peek: Popular Poughkeepsie Bartender's New Pub Opens Soon Sneak Peek of Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill in Poughkeepsie