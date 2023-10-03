250,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York State

Powerball tickets worth nearly $4 million were sold across New York State.

Lottery officials report 2.7 million winning tickets were sold across the United States for Monday's Powerball drawing.

2.7 Million Powerball Winning Tickets Sold

Jackie Corley/ayzek Jackie Corley/ayzek loading...

Monday's jackpot was worth over $1 billion. The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

Monday's drawing produced $1 million winners in Delaware and Michigan. Meanwhile, $2 million winners were sold in New York State and South Carolina.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Below are winners from New York State

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 0 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 7 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 123 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 339 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 8,040 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 - 6,984 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 52,990 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 122,398 New York winners

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 1 New York winner

Third Prize: $150,000- 1 New York winner

Fourth Prize: $300 - 13 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $300 - 47 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $21 - 1,085 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $21 - 956 New York winners

Eight Prize: $12 - 7,041 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 16,288 New York winners

$2 Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

The $2 million dollar winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. It was purchased at the store that's been called the "luckiest" store in the Empire State

All winners have one year to claim their prize.

October New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.