25 Parts of New York Where COVID is Spreading, Low Vaccination
New York health officials pinpointed 25 COVID danger zones, including many in the Hudson Valley.
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently released her #VaxtoSchool campaign she announced pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open in areas where ZIP code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average and COVID is spreading.
On Tuesday, Hochul today announced 25 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.
"We continue to do everything possible to vaccinate eligible school-aged New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. "Our #VaxtoSchool program—including new sites established weekly, mobile vaccinations, and education efforts in collaboration with partners on-the-ground—is bringing the vaccine to younger New Yorkers and their families. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged New Yorker, I urge you to get your child vaccinated so they can protect themselves, those around them, and participate in keeping their school community healthy and safe from COVID-19."
As of October 18, 62.8 percent of 12 to 15-year-olds and 72.3 percent of 16 to 25-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose.
Below are the locations of the 25 danger zones with new vaccination sites.
