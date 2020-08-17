22-Year-Old Killed Following Crash With Tree in Sullivan County

Police are continuing to investigate a crash that killed a 22-year-old.

On Sunday around 3:40 a.m., New York State Police from Troop K responded to Old Glen Wild Road in the town of Thompson for a report of a one-car vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota was traveling on Old Glen Wild Road when the operator of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree, police say.

The driver and front-seat passenger were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County. The back seat passenger, a 22-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

Police have yet to release the 22-year-old's name. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.