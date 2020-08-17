Cuomo: All New York Gyms Can Reopen With New COVID-19 Rules

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown with new COVID-19 rules and regulations.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York continues to have one of the lowest infection rates in the country. 0.71 percent of all reported coronavirus tests on Sunday came back positive, marking the lowest number since the pandemic began in March.

New York has averaged 1 percent positive COVID-19 tests or less since June and has been below 1 percent for 10 straight days, Cuomo noted. He added this is proof a data-driven phased reopening works.

Gyms can reopen at 33 percent capacity by next Monday, August 24. Each region must reopen gyms on by Sept 2. Local officials must inspect each gym and is expected to inspect each gym prior to the gym reopening, or within the first two weeks.

Each gym must have an updated HVAC system. Local officials will also decide if a gym can hold indoor group classes.

Masks must be worn at all times at gyms or fitness centers, Cuomo added. More rules and regulations are expected to be released in the near future.

"Gyms can open as soon as August 24 at 33% capacity with mandatory mask wearing and other strict health measures," Cuomo tweeted during his Monday briefing. "HVAC systems must meet guidelines. Localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within 2 weeks of opening."

Localities must enforce regulations.