See the 2021 Spotify Wrapped Stats for 50 Rock + Metal Artists
Spotify has officially unveiled their Wrapped feature for 2021 and both fans and artists have been flooding social media with their music listening and streaming stats. It's always fun reflecting on the last year and we've compiled 50 rock and metal artists who have shared their Wrapped stats.
For artists, Spotify recaps the number of total streams, hours listened, number of listeners and the total number of countries in which fans listened to the respective band in. Some of these numbers can be difficult to quantify — the number of streams for a pop artist is obviously going to be radically different than even rock and metal's biggest bands.
Still, there are some stats that leap right off the infographic — such as Five Finger Death Punch netting 582 million streams, which was almost 245 million more streams than the legendary Motley Crue, whose popularity is still sky-high.
