2020 Hudson Valley Election Results

In addition to the Presidental election, a number of key elections were held in the Hudson Valley. Here are the unofficial results.

Below are unofficial local results for the U.S. House, State Senate and State Assembly, according to the New York Board of Elections, as of this writing.

U.S. Congress

17th Congressional District- Election Districts Reporting: 598 of 631

Mondaire Jones (D): 50.16%

Maureen McArdle-Schulman (R): 36.69 %

18th Congressional District -Election Districts Reporting: 590 of 618

Sean Patrick Maloney (D): 47.39 %

Chele C. Farley (R): 45.31 %

19th Congressional District -Election Districts Reporting: 619 of 619

Antonio Delgado (D): 47.59 %

Kyle Van De Water (R): 45.15 %

New York State Senate

37th Senate District - Election Districts Reporting: 265 of 313

Shelley B. Mayer (D): 53.85 %

Liviu Saimovici (R): 38.84 %

38th Senate District - Election Districts Reporting: 263 of 265

William J. Weber, Jr. (R): 46.99 %

Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D): 44.12 %

39th Senate District- Reporting: Election Districts Reporting: 230 of 249

James G. Skoufis (D): 50.00 %

Steve Brescia (R): 44.23%

40th Senate District - Election Districts Reporting: 258 of 277

Rob Astorino (R): 51.31%

Peter B. Harckham (D) 45.48 %

41st Senate District -Election Districts Reporting: 236 of 238

Susan J. Serino (R) 56.49%

Karen S. Smythe (D) 40.56%

42nd Senate District -Election Districts Reporting: 256 of 263

Mike Martucci (R): 52.65%

Jen Metzger (D): 43.11%

94th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 120 of 124

Kevin Byrne (R): 59.65 %

Stephanie J. Keegan (D): 34.40 %

95th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 109 of 112

Sandra R. Galef (D): 57.02 %

Lawrence A. Chiulli (R): 36.08 %

98th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 110 of 129

Karl A. Brabenec (R) 70.66 %

Blank: 28.62%

99th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 125 of 125

Colin J. Schmitt (R): 57.85%

Sarita Bhandarkar (D): 35.75 %

100th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 113 of 120

Aileen M. Gunther (D) 61.96%

Blank: 37.68%

101st Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 114 of 117

Brian D. Miller (R): 60.04 %

Chad J. McEvoy (D):

102nd Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 126 of 126

Christopher Tague (R): 64.72 % %

Betsy Kraat (D): 30.97%

103rd Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 126 of 126

Kevin Cahill (D): 64.12%

Rex Bridges (R): 32.55 %

104th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 90 of 90

Jonathan G. Jacobson (D): 54.98 %

Andrew Gauzza, IV: (R) 37.24 %

105th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 98 of 100

Kieran M. Lalor (R): 59.08%

Laurette Giardino (D): 34.48%

106th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting 97 of 97

Didi Barrett (D): 49.36%



Dean Michael (R): 45.91%

Supreme Court

9th Judicial District (Vote for 4) Election Districts Reporting: 1,702 of 1,858

Sam D. Walker: 20.30%

Alexandra D. Murphy: 13.10%

Robert S. Ondrovic: 11.59%

E. Loren Williams: 11.18%

Richard J. Guertin: 10.29%

David V. Hasin: 8.71%

Mark T. Starkman: 8.55%

