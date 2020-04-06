2 Hudson Valley Credit Unions Close After Employees Get COVID-19

Two Hudson Valley Credit Unions are now closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19. All branches will close early this Friday.

On March 26, an employee at the Hudson Valley Credit Union from the Pleasant Valley branch was placed on a precautionary quarantine. Officials learned on Saturday, the employee tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 25, an employee at the Carmel branch experienced symptoms related to the COVID-19 and was subsequently quarantined. On March 30, this individual tested positive for the virus, official say.

Both branches are now closed. The Carmel branch will reopen on Tuesday, April 14. The Pleasant Valley branch will reopen on Monday, April 20.

Officials are reaching out to members who conducted any transaction at the Pleasant Valley branch between March 21 and April 4; and members who went to the Carmel branch on or after March 11, to notify them and encourage them to seek medical guidance.

Appointments for limited lobby services will be available at branches in Mahopac Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, Montgomery and Kingston, officials say.

ATMs have been regularly disinfected and are still open at both branches, officials say.

"The health and safety of our members and employees remains our top priority," Hudson Valley Credit Union wrote on its website. "These are very difficult times and we’re grateful to the many healthcare workers who are tending to our staff as well as our entire community. We are taking every precaution to continue serving you at this time, and we greatly appreciate your understanding and patience with us."

On Friday all branches and HVCU offices will close at noon. The branches will be open on Saturday.