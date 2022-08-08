1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members.
On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state.
Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York Opens First Of Its Kind in Tri-State
"The first of its kind PRIVATE Posing Room in the tri-state area. Located at Gold's Gym Middletown, and open to members and non-members," Gold's Gym in Middletown stated on Facebook.
As someone who enjoys going to the gym, I often notice someone taking photos of themselves in front of a mirror inside the locker room.
I typically work out at Planet Fitness, in Newburgh or Poughkeepsie, and honestly, I'd laugh, or judge in the "judgment-free zone" when I spotted someone taking muscle-mirror selfies in front of others.
Don't get me wrong, progress pictures can be great for your confidence because they can prove to you how much progress you've made. I guess I just lacked the conviction to take one in front of others.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App, and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
It appears others feel the same way, and that's why Gold's Gym just opened a private posing room.
The private posing room comes with the following:
- Nearly 600 square feet
- 360-degree mirror views
- Two adjustable halo lights
- Dimmer switch for main room lighting
- Adjustable tripod with ring light
- Sound system
- Seating area
- Changing room
- Can bring a friend
"Your own private space (BIG...30'x20') with ample room for photos, videos, and full posing routines. Open to members and non-members, you may invite others into the room during your room reservation," Gold's Gym added.