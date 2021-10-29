1st-Ever Hotel Room ‘On Wheels’ Opening in Hudson Valley, New York
The "first-ever hotel room on wheels" is opening soon in the Hudson Valley.
Moliving In. recently revealed its first model unit at the future site of Hurley House, a luxury eco-resort located in the Hudson Vally.
Moliving Inc.'s Founder and CEO, Jordan Bem, notes:
The traditional hotel development model has proven its success for generations. Now, lifestyle habits and travel behaviors have greatly shifted. We are spearheading the change with our mobile units and proprietary technology to continue to adapt. Moliving is accommodating by design, its flexibility feeds the desire to roam freely helping the industry to embrace the nomadic, adventure seeking traveler of today who still wants all the benefits of the traditional five-star accommodation.
Moliving Units can be easily installed and relocated with minimal disruption to the environment while maintaining a luxury look and feel, company officials say.
Moliving Units allow hotel, cabin and resort communities to adapt to ever-changing trends and traveler demand. For example, a Northeast beach-side retreat can shift from 20 cabins in the winter to 80 in the summer. All inventory adjustments are handled seamlessly through the Moliving Collection, a proprietary network in place to manage operations.
The first-ever hotel on wheels is set to open this winter in Kingston, 6sqft reports.
Below are photos and much more information about the first-ever hotel on wheels.
