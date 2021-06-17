15 New York Beaches, 2 in Hudson Valley Among Best in America

You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley or New York to enjoy some of the best beach towns in America.

WalletHub named 2021's Best Beach Towns to Live in. WalletHub compared 191 cities across 62 indicators of livability. Key indicators were affordability, weather, safety, economy, education, health and quality of life.

Wallethub ranked two Hudson Valley beach towns higher than any beach town in the Hamptons. In fact, the best beach town in all of New York is found in the Hudson Valley, according to Wallethub.

WalletHub split the best beach towns by ocean and by lake. Below are the 15 beach towns in New York that made the list.

Best Beach Towns to Live in Ocean:

46. Rye

54. Mount Sinai

61. Great Neck

77. Port Washington

84. Wantagh

86. Massapequa

105. New Rochelle

115. Glen Cove

116. Babylon

120. Hampton Bays

126. Long Beach

127. Patchogue

129. Stony Brook

141. Shirley

Best Beach Towns to Live in Lake:

23. Plattsburgh

Four towns in the Mid-Hudson Valley were recently highlighted for being most "charming."

Rhinebeck was named one "The 23 Most Charming Towns in America" by Tempo 24/7. The website ranked towns by the overall look of the towns, friendliness of residents, architecture, surrounding attractions and general beauty.

Rhinebeck was also recently named one of the safest places to live in the entire country.

