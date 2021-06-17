15 New York Beaches, 2 in Hudson Valley Among Best in America
You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley or New York to enjoy some of the best beach towns in America.
WalletHub named 2021's Best Beach Towns to Live in. WalletHub compared 191 cities across 62 indicators of livability. Key indicators were affordability, weather, safety, economy, education, health and quality of life.
Wallethub ranked two Hudson Valley beach towns higher than any beach town in the Hamptons. In fact, the best beach town in all of New York is found in the Hudson Valley, according to Wallethub.
WalletHub split the best beach towns by ocean and by lake. Below are the 15 beach towns in New York that made the list.
Best Beach Towns to Live in Ocean:
- 46. Rye
- 54. Mount Sinai
- 61. Great Neck
- 77. Port Washington
- 84. Wantagh
- 86. Massapequa
- 105. New Rochelle
- 115. Glen Cove
- 116. Babylon
- 120. Hampton Bays
- 126. Long Beach
- 127. Patchogue
- 129. Stony Brook
- 141. Shirley
Best Beach Towns to Live in Lake:
- 23. Plattsburgh
Four towns in the Mid-Hudson Valley were recently highlighted for being most "charming."
Rhinebeck was named one "The 23 Most Charming Towns in America" by Tempo 24/7. The website ranked towns by the overall look of the towns, friendliness of residents, architecture, surrounding attractions and general beauty.
Rhinebeck was also recently named one of the safest places to live in the entire country.
