Twelve Powerball tickets sold across New York State are worth a combined $13 million. Four tickets sold in the Hudson Valley each won $1 million.

Someone from New Jersey won Saturday's Powerball jackpot. The winning ticket was worth over $23 million. The winning numbers were 05-08-17-27-28 with a Powerball of 14. 35 tickets across the country won $1 million while eight tickets purchased in the United States are $2 million winners.

One ticket sold in New York won $2 million. That winning ticket was sold at Raj Newstand and Grocery in Brooklyn, according to lottery officials.

Of those 35 million-dollar tickets, 11 were from New York, including four in the Hudson Valley.

Below is the list of tickets that won $1 million in the Empire State playing Saturday's Powerball, according to the New York State Lottery.

Stewart's Shops: 54 Vassar Road, Poughkeepsie

Spring Valley Wholesales: 35 Lawrence Street, Spring Valley

R&J Food: 274 South Broadway, Yonkers

Acme Greenburgh, 103 Knollwood Road, White Plains

Big M Walton: 204 Delaware Street, Walton

Islam MD K: 1332 Metropolitan Avenue, Bronx

The Check Cashing Place, 518 West 145th Street, New York

Frederick Community Pharmacy: 2460 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York

Healthcare Pharmacy: 1825 Madison Avenue, New York

Guru Hari Stationers, 165-84 Baisley Boulevard, Queens

Pizza Garden, 171-01 Northern Boulevard, Queens

Nearly 600,000 Mega Millions winning tickets were sold in New York for Friday's drawing. While no one from the Empire State won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, many tickets sold in New York are big winners.

