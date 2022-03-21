100-Year-Old Hudson Valley Firefighter Dies in New York

Hudson Valley residents are mourning the loss of a 100-year-old man who was a firefighter for 81-years.

Donald Stillwaggon, a lifelong Town of Newburgh resident, was born on November 9, 1921, at his parent's home in Newburgh, New York.

He passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

On Thursday a memorial wake was held at Leptondale Bible Church for the 100-year-old firefigther, according to Town of Newburgh Councilman Scott Manley.

He was a member of The Town of Newburgh American Legion Post 1420 for over 75 years and an 81-year life member of the Cronomer Valley Fire Department, where he served as Assistant Chief from 1946 to 1952 and was Cronomer Valley Fire District Treasurer from 1953 to 1974.

He was also a member of the Hudson Valley Firemen’s Association, the Orange County Fire Police Association and the NYS Volunteer Fire Police Association and a member of the Orange County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

"In honor of Don’s 100th birthday and his years of service for the Town of Newburgh, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department paid a visit to his home complete with fire apparatus and the company’s vintage 1949 Mack Pumper. They treated him to a ride in it as he was the 1st one to drive it many years ago when it went into service. Words could not describe the joy and gratitude conveyed by Don and his family for this," his obituary states.

Don was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Jeannette. Don passed away on his wife's birthday, according to his obituary.

He and his wife were the owners of Stillwaggon’s Printery in Newburgh. Don worked there until the age of 89.

Don also proudly served his country in World War II in the Army Air Corps, and after the war served in the US Air Force Reserves, serving in Korea and Vietnam.

Plans for burial with Military Honors at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be announced for this Spring.

