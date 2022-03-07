10 Ways You Can Manage Rising Energy Costs in New York

Many New Yorkers are currently paying insane prices for heating and electricity.

As New Yorkers continue to pay higher energy prices, Gov. Kathy Hochul reminded Empire State residents about programs and options available to address rising energy supply costs.

"The costs of natural gas, heating oil and propane continue to rise sharply resulting in increases in utility and heating bills, with international geopolitical influences putting additional pressure on the price of oil and gas," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Hillary Clinton Addresses New York Democratic Convention Getty Images loading...

Families and businesses can take advantage of programs to adopt energy efficiency and electrification solutions for homes and buildings, which will make them more comfortable and help manage energy costs over time, according to Hochul.

She also launched an enhanced statewide campaign to educate New Yorkers about the available programs low-income customers can tap into to access millions in aid.

122516159 Ingram Publishing loading...

New Yorkers can take these steps to protect against higher energy costs :

ChesiireCat ChesiireCat loading...

Apply for HEAP

Be more energy efficient

Obtain a customized list of energy-related assistance in the State.

Sign up for community solar.



Get a free energy audit.

Reduce your business or building's energy costs.

Join a Clean Heating and Cooling Campaign

Know your rights and protections .

Consider bill payment options .

Better understand the energy management of your building .

"There are many ways for New Yorkers to save energy and lessen their energy bills over time, from easy steps like using LED lighting to signing up for a local community solar offering. These programs can offer an immediate lifeline for some of our most vulnerable residents during these challenging times, and we encourage all New Yorkers to help us spread the word about the assistance we are offering in the face of rising energy costs," New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

13 Things Invented in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for many things, but not many people are aware that some of the world's most iconic inventions were made right here in our area.