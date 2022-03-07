Brand New Chipotle, Starbucks Open in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley diners can soon feast on Chipotle. And then grab a pick-me-up at Starbucks. Residents of this Hudson Valley location are thrilled Chipotle is now near their backyard.

Chipolte and Starbucks join a 'State-Of-The-Art' supermarket on Route 9 in the Hudson Heritage Plaza near Marist College. After a long delay, the state-of-the-art supermarket that is expected to bring around 200 jobs opened on Oct. 3, 2021.

Bill Denver Bill Denver loading...

As construction continues at the Hudson Heritage Plaza, ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview has welcomed customers for months.

Developers started clearing the site of at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.

Shoprite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview Shoprite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview loading...

Other new businesses including Burger King, CVS, Smoothie King, Chiptole and Starbucks are planned for the new, open-air, walkable community.

Bill Denver Bill Denver loading...

The ShopRite at Hudson Heritage is now officially joined by Chipotle and Starbucks.

B Welb B Welb loading...

The Starbucks at Hudson Heritage just opened.

B Welb B Welb loading...

Hudson Valley Post was told Chipotle will hold a soft opening on Monday with the popular Mexican eatery officially opening on Tuesday, March 7.

B Welb B Welb loading...

Chipotle's address is 15 Winslow Gate Rd Unit 2, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Sadly, Hudson Valley residents may pay a little more than in the past.

Canva Canva loading...

Chipotle CEO, Brian Niccol, confirmed the Mexican grill has had to raise prices due to the increase in food cost, inflation and employee pay.

Canva Canva loading...

Chipotle Mexican Grill has other Hudson Valley locations at:

521 A Main St, Highland Falls, NY 10928

1217 Ulster Ave, Kingston NY 12401

10 Westage Dr, Fishkill NY 12524

444 Route 211 E Ste 2, Middletown NY 10940

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country In a recent list of the " 100 Best Burgers In America " from Food Network, New York made the list 8 times. The list from Food Network highlights over 105 restaurants from across America where you can find the best burgers. To have 8 slots is pretty cool.

Here's a look at those 8:

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?