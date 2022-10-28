1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt.
During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester
SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New York Firehouse
Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post it was a "chaotic scene" late Thursday afternoon. That's because an SUV somehow smashed into a firehouse located on Main Street, near Route 94 in Chester, New York.
The Chester Fire Department - Walton Engine & Hose Company is located at 81 Main Street in Chester. It's a 100 percent volunteer fire department in Orange County, New York.
"The Chester Fire Department exists to Protect and Conserve the Lives and Properties of the General Public within the boundaries of the Chester Fire District and respond to calls for assistance within the Orange County Mutual Aid system," the fire department states on Facebook.
New York Driver Badly Injured After Crashing Into Orange County, New York Firehouse
The driver of the SUV was severely injured in the crash, police told Rockland Video.
The name, age, hometown, injuries and condition of the driver have not been released, as of this writing.
No firefighters were in the building at the time of the crash. Building inspectors were called to the scene. They will investigate to determine if the firehouse is safe from collapse.
Video of the crash scene, provided to Hudson Valley Post by Mark Lieb of Rockland Video can be seen below:
SUV into Firehouse Chester, NY from Rockland Video Productions, NY on Vimeo.