$1 Million Winning Scratch-off Sold at Hudson Valley Supermarket

A Hudson Valley woman won $1 million thanks to a gift from her neighbor.

Last week, Donna Croshier of Highland claimed her $1,000,000 top New York Lottery prize on the $1,000,000 Payout Bonus scratch-off ticket, according to New York State Lottery officials.

Croshier told lottery officials the ticket was a gift from her neighbor. A gift of a lifetime!

“My ticket was a gift from a neighbor,” Croshier while taking photos with her $1 million New York State Lottery check.

The ticket was purchased at the Hannaford in Bridge View Plaza on Route 9W in Highland. With the winnings, Croshier wants to change to part-time work and take a nice vacation. She also will thank her neighbor.

“I’d like to take a vacation and then switch to part-time,” Croshier told New York State Lottery officials “I’d also like to thank my neighbor who gave me the ticket.”

Croshier elected to receive her $1,000,000 prize in a single, according to the New York State Lottery. Her lump sum payment totals $598,920 after required withholdings, officials say.

