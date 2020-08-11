1 Killed in Crashing Involving 3 Motorcycles in Hudson Valley

One person was killed in Orange County after three motorcycles were involved in a crash.

On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to Kanawauke Road in the town of Tuxedo for a motorcycle crash. An investigation revealed that three motorcycles were traveling on Kanawauke Road when one of the motorcycles, a 2009 Suzuki, operated by Mohammed Kamil, 25, of Brooklyn was unable to negotiate a curve and struck one of the motorcycles in the group, a 2008 Harley Davidson.

The collision caused Kamil to be thrown from his motorcycle. The third motorcycle in the group, a 2016 Harley Davidson then struck the Suzuki. Mohammed Kamil was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

State Police were assisted by the Tuxedo EMS, Town of Tuxedo Fire Department and New York State Park Police.