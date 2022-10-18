‘Zombie Cheerleader’ Crashes Army Black Knights Game

Those who were at this weekend's Army game may have noticed a cheerleader that seemed a bit out of place.

On Saturday, Army took on Colgate at West Point. The game ended in a victory for the Black Knights, who took an early lead over the Raiders in the first quarter and continued to score touchdown after touchdown to end the game 42-17.

The excitement on the field was felt throughout Michie Stadium as the defining crowd cheered on Army. The sight of one Army fan, however, surprised and delighted many fans as she strut her stuff on the field.

The Zombie Cheerleader character from LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen wound up crashing the party, running onto the field to help Army's cheerleaders, the Rabble Rousers, get the crowd going. The LEGO character was seen dancing along with the West Point Band, taking selfies with fans and even making friends with West Point's Black Knight mascot.

It turns out that Zombie Cheerleader isn't a permanent addition to the West Point pep squad. She was just visiting the game from her home at LEGOLAND New York Resort where guests can see her at the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party. Zombie Cheerleader and her friends are celebrating the season with new shows like “A Candy-Coated Curse,” the Very Important Monster Dance Party, and a brand new 4D movie, “The Great Monster Chase.”

Guests can check out the Brick or Treat Monster Party every Saturday and Sunday leading up to Halloween at the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen.

