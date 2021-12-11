You Can Now Buy One of Kurt Cobain’s Childhood Homes for $279,900

If you ever, for some reason, wanted to live in the same house that one of your musical heroes did, now is your chance — one of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's childhood homes is now for sale.

The four bedroom, two bathroom house was built in 1908 and is located in Montesano, Wash., which is about 11 miles from Cobain's original hometown of Aberdeen. According to the Redfin listing, the house is 2,315 square feet, has a basement and is going for roughly $279,900. It's only been on Redfin for two days, and is expected to sell fast.

"Your chance to own a piece of nostalgic history and a gorgeously updated home! That's right this home was once home to the one and only Kurt Cobain! You'll find his room was the very unique "Ship" room," the ad reads.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Cobain lived in the house from 1978 until 1982. He was 11 years old when he moved in, which was after his parents' divorce. It was his father Don's house, and when he re-married, his wife and two children moved in, so Cobain eventually left and moved into his grandparents' trailer.

“None of us knew it was until the photographer [Alicia Tisdale] took a picture of it,” realtor Colt Fairley told Rolling Stone. “She knows Aberdeen pretty well. She was like, ‘Oh my god, this is Kurt Cobain’s house.’ His dad, Donald, tried to make the entire house into a ship.”

“We’re probably going to let it ride through the weekend," the realtor continued. "I think some people are just looking at it to go looking at it, to be honest. It’s unique. This is something no one knew about.”

Three offers have apparently been made for the house since it was listed.

