Wrong-Way Driver Kills Woman in Head-on Crash, Shuts Down Route-9

A wrong-way Route 9 driver killed a Hudson Valley woman on Easter in a head-on crash.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal two-car crash that occurred on Easter Sunday around 6 p.m. on Route 9 in front of 9 Mall Plaza located at 1830 South Road. The shopping center is home to Kohl's, Aldi and a number of other businesses.

According to police, an 83-year-old man from Wappinger Falls was traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 9 and collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by a 28-year-old man from Wappinger Falls. The Nissan was traveling north in the northbound lane, police say.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 30-year-old woman from Wappinger Falls, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center where she died from her injuries, according to police.

The name of the deceased woman or others involved in the accident hasn't been released. Both lanes of Route 9 were closed until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and police ask anyone who witnesses the crash to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at (845) 485-3680.

