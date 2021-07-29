Woman Wins $1,000 Shopping in Hudson Valley, New York
Sometimes it pays to go shopping in the Hudson Valley.
During the spring and early summer, shoppers at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown had a chance to win $1,000 cash in the “Spring Breakout: Grand Giveaway” promotion that ran from April 1, through June 30.
Guests earned multiple chances to win simply by visiting all participating shopping, dining and entertainment venues and scanning a unique QR code. The more venues guests were able to visit and scan, the more chances they received to win.
In all, more than 5,000 total entries were received from guests who visited Galleria at Crystal Run and Pyramid’s portfolio of shopping centers throughout New York and Massachusetts.
On Tuesday, mall officials announced a woman named Sharon from Springfield, MA was the lucky winner of the $1,000 cash grand prize!
"A big congratulations goes out to Sharon from Galleria at Crystal Run and Pyramid Management Group," a Galleria at Crystal Run spokesperson said in a press release. "Have fun with your winnings and thanks for spending your time at Galleria at Crystal Run!"
