Woman Wins $1,000 Shopping in Hudson Valley, New York

Sometimes it pays to go shopping in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

During the spring and early summer, shoppers at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown had a chance to win $1,000 cash in the “Spring Breakout: Grand Giveaway” promotion that ran from April 1, through June 30.

Guests earned multiple chances to win simply by visiting all participating shopping, dining and entertainment venues and scanning a unique QR code. The more venues guests were able to visit and scan, the more chances they received to win.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In all, more than 5,000 total entries were received from guests who visited Galleria at Crystal Run and Pyramid’s portfolio of shopping centers throughout New York and Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, mall officials announced a woman named Sharon from Springfield, MA was the lucky winner of the $1,000 cash grand prize!

"A big congratulations goes out to Sharon from Galleria at Crystal Run and Pyramid Management Group," a Galleria at Crystal Run spokesperson said in a press release. "Have fun with your winnings and thanks for spending your time at Galleria at Crystal Run!"

Keep Scrolling:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."