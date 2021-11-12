Woman Hits Gas Pump After Driving Drunk on Route 9W, Police

An alleged drunk woman drove into a gas pump after driving erratically on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday around 8:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department received a 911 call reporting an erratic vehicle traveling on Route 9W in Barclay Heights.

Additional information indicated that the driver drove into the parking lot of Sam’s Food Mart and hit a gas pump.

Upon the arrival, several witnesses detained the driver upon calling 911.

The driver was identified as a 23-year-old from Bethel, CT. Police say during the interview process they established the woman was operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Ginia Mireva Rodriguez-David was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters where a chemical test of her breath established her BAC was 0.19 percent, police say.

Rodriguez-David was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

She was released to a third party to return to Saugerties Town Justice Court in late November.

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

