A woman is dead after she fell from the top floor of the Palisades Center.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday around 12:40 p.m. members of the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the Palisades Mall in West Nyack for a report of a person who fell from the fourth floor of the mall to the lower level.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Arriving officers found a dead adult woman on the lower level of the mall, police say. Her name and age haven't been released.

The woman fell from the fourth floor to the basement area of the parking deck, near Dick's Sporting Goods, according to Rockland Fires.

More information about the incident hasn't been released. Police did not confirm it was a suicide but shared information for The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"We would like to remind everyone that services are available such as, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. 1-800-273-8255," the Clarkstown Police Department wrote in a press release.

33 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Must-See Photos: Plane Crashes Near Water in Hudson Valley