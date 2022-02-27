What NOT To Do While Doped Up After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
Well, it's officially one week out from my wisdom teeth surgery and I'm happy to report that I survived.
I appreciate the advice, tips and tricks, and especially the well wishes last week after my plea for guidance ahead of the big day. It wasn't what I expected, I was more awake than I thought I was going to be, and I heard a lot more than I wanted to, but it's done with, so that's a positive.
I will say, I did learn a thing or two in the hours, and even the day following the procedure, and figured I might share these bits of wisdom (hah), with you.
Shopping While Doped
Apparently, in the hours following the visit to the dentist, I decided that it was a great idea to do a TON of online shopping, like, a couple hundred dollars worth. Mind you, I was on some heavy anesthesia that knocked me out, so I don't remember ordering...
4 pairs of black pants
An assortment of shirts to go with said pants (and yes I already started returning things)
Did you catch those sneakers? $140 for those babies (don't knock my Yankee pajama pants). They are quite comfortable, so they might stay.
Apparently I also felt that my daughter needed a new jacket from Target
Not pictured, a bulk order of toilet bowl cleaner, cat litter box inserts and a laundry basket.
I kid you not, beginning Thursday afternoon and all the way through the weekend, my phone and doorbell were going off alerting me to deliveries, and I was more and more surprised with every box that showed up on the front steps. After the first few packages came and I began to realize what I had done, I decided not to go through my order history and emails and just ride out the surprises.
The real surprise came when I looked at my credit card statements after my delusional shopping spree.
Aside from shopping while on pain meds, other post-wisdom teeth removal tips:
- don't eat too many ice pops, you will get frost bite on your tongue
- wait until you're completely weaned off of all meds before attempting to put any jewelry back on, especially a nose ring back into your half numb face
- follow the after care steps and information they give you down to the last detail, "maybe I can handle an english muffin" is not something you should be saying to yourself a few days after having 2 teeth ripped out if the approved food list doesn't say exactly that
- and finally, it might be a good idea to delete your amazon app, or at least disconnect your credit card from your favorite shopping apps for a few days if you're planning to have anesthesia....
Just another adventure in the life of Val!