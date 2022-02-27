Well, it's officially one week out from my wisdom teeth surgery and I'm happy to report that I survived.

I appreciate the advice, tips and tricks, and especially the well wishes last week after my plea for guidance ahead of the big day. It wasn't what I expected, I was more awake than I thought I was going to be, and I heard a lot more than I wanted to, but it's done with, so that's a positive.

I will say, I did learn a thing or two in the hours, and even the day following the procedure, and figured I might share these bits of wisdom (hah), with you.

Shopping While Doped

Apparently, in the hours following the visit to the dentist, I decided that it was a great idea to do a TON of online shopping, like, a couple hundred dollars worth. Mind you, I was on some heavy anesthesia that knocked me out, so I don't remember ordering...

4 pairs of black pants

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

An assortment of shirts to go with said pants (and yes I already started returning things)

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Did you catch those sneakers? $140 for those babies (don't knock my Yankee pajama pants). They are quite comfortable, so they might stay.

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Apparently I also felt that my daughter needed a new jacket from Target

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Not pictured, a bulk order of toilet bowl cleaner, cat litter box inserts and a laundry basket.

I kid you not, beginning Thursday afternoon and all the way through the weekend, my phone and doorbell were going off alerting me to deliveries, and I was more and more surprised with every box that showed up on the front steps. After the first few packages came and I began to realize what I had done, I decided not to go through my order history and emails and just ride out the surprises.

The real surprise came when I looked at my credit card statements after my delusional shopping spree.

Aside from shopping while on pain meds, other post-wisdom teeth removal tips:

don't eat too many ice pops, you will get frost bite on your tongue

wait until you're completely weaned off of all meds before attempting to put any jewelry back on, especially a nose ring back into your half numb face

follow the after care steps and information they give you down to the last detail, "maybe I can handle an english muffin" is not something you should be saying to yourself a few days after having 2 teeth ripped out if the approved food list doesn't say exactly that

and finally, it might be a good idea to delete your amazon app, or at least disconnect your credit card from your favorite shopping apps for a few days if you're planning to have anesthesia....

Just another adventure in the life of Val!

