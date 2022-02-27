What NOT To Do While Doped Up After Wisdom Teeth Surgery

What NOT To Do While Doped Up After Wisdom Teeth Surgery

V.Turco/Canva

Well, it's officially one week out from my wisdom teeth surgery and I'm happy to report that I survived.

I appreciate the advice, tips and tricks, and especially the well wishes last week after my plea for guidance ahead of the big day.  It wasn't what I expected, I was more awake than I thought I was going to be, and I heard a lot more than I wanted to, but it's done with, so that's a positive.

I will say, I did learn a thing or two in the hours, and even the day following the procedure, and figured I might share these bits of wisdom (hah), with you.

Shopping While Doped

Apparently, in the hours following the visit to the dentist, I decided that it was a great idea to do a TON of online shopping, like, a couple hundred dollars worth.  Mind you, I was on some heavy anesthesia that knocked me out, so I don't remember ordering...

4 pairs of black pants

V.Turco
loading...

An assortment of shirts to go with said pants (and yes I already started returning things)

V.Turco
loading...

Did you catch those sneakers?  $140 for those babies (don't knock my Yankee pajama pants).  They are quite comfortable, so they might stay.

V.Turco
loading...

Apparently I also felt that my daughter needed a new jacket from Target

V.Turco
loading...

Not pictured, a bulk order of toilet bowl cleaner, cat litter box inserts and a laundry basket.

I kid you not, beginning Thursday afternoon and all the way through the weekend, my phone and doorbell were going off alerting me to deliveries, and I was more and more surprised with every box that showed up on the front steps.  After the first few packages came and I began to realize what I had done, I decided not to go through my order history and emails and just ride out the surprises.

The real surprise came when I looked at my credit card statements after my delusional shopping spree.

Aside from shopping while on pain meds, other post-wisdom teeth removal tips:

  • don't eat too many ice pops, you will get frost bite on your tongue
  • wait until you're completely weaned off of all meds before attempting to put any jewelry back on, especially a nose ring back into your half numb face
  • follow the after care steps and information they give you down to the last detail, "maybe I can handle an english muffin" is not something you should be saying to yourself a few days after having 2 teeth ripped out if the approved food list doesn't say exactly that
  • and finally, it might be a good idea to delete your amazon app, or at least disconnect your credit card from your favorite shopping apps for a few days if you're planning to have anesthesia....

Just another adventure in the life of Val!

10 Weird Things in the Hudson Valley We Don't Seem to Question

9 Old Hudson Valley Hot Spots: What Are They Now?

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top