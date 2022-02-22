10 of the Wildest Locations Bands Have Played Live

From their inception, rock and metal performers have been dutifully trying to break the mold and push the boundaries of music and counterculture. They thrive on not doing or saying what they’re told or what’s expected of them. If there’s one thing that rock and metal fans know by now, it’s to expect the unexpected from these acts.

We all know about the traditional places bands play at —clubs, theaters, arenas, stadiums, festivals— but this article isn’t going to be talking about any of those places. Although they all have their place and time, they’re far too mainstream for these performers. We’re here to talk about all the off-the-wall places bands have performed.

From the steps of Wall Street to Antarctica. From a local Denny’s in California to the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Buckle in as Loudwire takes you on a world tour of the 10 wildest locations bands have played live.