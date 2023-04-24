New York Man Sentenced For ‘Senseless’ Hudson Valley Murder

A 21-year-old Hudson Valley resident was the victim of a "senseless" murder.

A Yonkers man is scheduled to be behind bars for more than three decades for a murder more than 12 years ago. Back in March of 2011, federal officials say Darnell Kidd killed 21-year-old Jonathan Johnson in White Plains.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced a lengthy prison sentence regarding a murder in the Lower Hudson from over 12 years ago.

Yonkers, New York Man Sentenced To 35 Years For March 2011 Murder

Darnell Kidd a/k/a “Black,” a/k/a “Donney,” a/k/a “Donney Black,” was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of 21-year-old James Johnson in White Plains.

“This lengthy investigation is yet another example of this Office’s commitment to prosecuting those who perpetuate gun violence and rob residents of New York of their peace and safety. We will continue our all-hands-on-deck approach with our law enforcement partners to identify and punish those who commit violent and brutal gun offenses," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Kidd was convicted of one count of murder through the use of a firearm, following a jury trial, in November 2022.

Man Killed In White Plains, New York During Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Johnson was murdered on March 18, 2011, in White Plains, New New York.

Kidd and another man, Marcus Chambers, called Johnson to purchase three ounces of marijuana from him, but the intention was to rob him, according to the evidence at trial and statements made in public court proceedings and filings.

During the course of the robbery, Kidd fired from his loaded gun and killed Johnson.

“In March 2011, Jonathan Johnson was shot dead, the victim of senseless drug-related violence. Marcus Chambers has now admitted to participating in the murder while robbing Johnson of marijuana," Williams said.

Police Make Arrest In BTK Murders Getty Images loading...

Chambers was sentenced in November to 20 years in prison.

