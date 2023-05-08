DA: Fake Hudson Valley Businessman Accused Of White Collar Crime

A White Collar Crime Task Force from the Hudson Valley arrested an alleged fake businessman after a year-long investigation.

This week, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Newburgh man's arrest following an investigation by the White Collar Crime Task Force

Fraud Arrest In Orange County, New York by Multi-Agency White Collar Crime Task Force

A grand jury indicted 28-year-old Reginald Williams of Newburgh with grand larceny in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Williams was arrested in late April following a nearly year-long investigation conducted by the Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force.

The multi-agency Task Force, which includes investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and several other local police agencies including the Town of Newburgh Police Department, the Village of Warwick Police Department, and Town of Woodbury Police Department, was created in March 2023 to focus on enhancing the investigation and prosecution of public corruption and financial crimes.

The Task Force’s mandate includes the investigation of residential contractor fraud; crimes involving public integrity, public corruption, and ethics violations; embezzlement and other complex theft cases, crimes against revenue; wage theft and labor law violations.

Mutual police departments from Orange County alleged Williams worked with others to open up a fake business account in order to deposit a $65,000 check belonging to a local Orange County company, without the company’s permission.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

“My Office, together with the Task Force, will do everything in our power to fight fraud that victimizes the citizens of our county,” Hoovler said. “Cases such as these can be and often are complicated and require the time and resources now available with the cooperative efforts of the agencies involved. I hope this arrest, and other prosecutions like it, stands as a warning to those looking to use fraud in order to enrich themselves: law enforcement is watching and we will seek to hold you accountable.”

