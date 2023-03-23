Which New York State Parks Have a Disc Golf Course?
Getting outdoors and into the fresh air is something that you can do almost any day of the year. A great place to go when you are looking for that air is on of the official New York State Parks. There are many in the Hudson Valley and throughout the State of New York.
They are a great resource for your outdoor activities, from snowshoeing, snowmobiling, hiking or camping. Did you know that there are even Disc Golf courses at some of the New York State Parks? Where? Keep reading.
What is Disc Golf?
According to Dictionary.com, Disc Golf is "game in which a concave plastic disc is thrown into each of a series of metal baskets situated on an outdoor course, the object being to complete the course using the fewest possible throws."
Is Disc Golf very popular?
Yes, it is. There are even leagues and associations for Disc Golf. According to uDisc.com, there are 191-disc golf courses in New York State, 107 leagues and even 44 stores that sell Disc Golf merchandise. There's even 3-courses in Warwick, NY.
Which New York State parks have Disc Golf courses?
There are 17 state parks that have Disc Golf courses. Here are where you can find the courses statewide:
- Beaver Island State Park, 2136 West Oakfield Road, Grand Island, NY 14072
- Bowman Lake State Park, 745 Bliven Sherman Road, Oxford, NY 13830
- Darien Lakes State Park, 0475 Harlow Road, Darien Center, NY 14040
- Evangola State Park, 10191 Old Lake Shore Road, Irving, NY 14081
- Franklin D Roosevelt State Park, 2957 Crompond RD, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
- Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens, NY 13796
- Golden Hill State Park, 9691 Lower Lake Road, Barker, NY 14012
- Green Lakes State Park, 7900 Green Lakes Road, Fayetteville, NY 13066
- Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway Field 1, East Islip, NY 11730
- Joseph Davis State Park, 4143 Lower River Road, Lewiston, NY 14092
- Lake Erie State Park, 5838 Route 5, Brocton, NY 14716
- Lakeside State Park, Route 18, Waterport, NY 14571
- Mine Kill State Park, POB 923 / 161 Minekill Road, North Blenheim, NY 12131
- Oquaga Creek State Park, 5995 County Route 20, Bainbridge, NY 13733
- Saratoga Spa State Park, 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
- Thacher State Park, 830 Thacher Park Road, Voorheesville, NY 12186
- Wilson-Tuscarora State Park, 3371 Lake Road, Wilson, NY 14172
The pictures above are from the Rudd Pond Taconic State Park, which has several disc golf holes, but was not listed on the New York State Parks website as having a disc golf course.
Where do you play disc golf? Do you have a league? Is Disc Golf just another version of cornhole?