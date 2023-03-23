Which New York State Parks Have a Disc Golf Course?

Getting outdoors and into the fresh air is something that you can do almost any day of the year. A great place to go when you are looking for that air is on of the official New York State Parks. There are many in the Hudson Valley and throughout the State of New York.

They are a great resource for your outdoor activities, from snowshoeing, snowmobiling, hiking or camping. Did you know that there are even Disc Golf courses at some of the New York State Parks? Where? Keep reading.

What is Disc Golf?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

According to Dictionary.com, Disc Golf is "game in which a concave plastic disc is thrown into each of a series of metal baskets situated on an outdoor course, the object being to complete the course using the fewest possible throws."

Get our free mobile app

Is Disc Golf very popular?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

Yes, it is. There are even leagues and associations for Disc Golf. According to uDisc.com, there are 191-disc golf courses in New York State, 107 leagues and even 44 stores that sell Disc Golf merchandise. There's even 3-courses in Warwick, NY.

Which New York State parks have Disc Golf courses?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

There are 17 state parks that have Disc Golf courses. Here are where you can find the courses statewide:

Beaver Island State Park, 2136 West Oakfield Road, Grand Island, NY 14072

Bowman Lake State Park, 745 Bliven Sherman Road, Oxford, NY 13830

Darien Lakes State Park, 0475 Harlow Road, Darien Center, NY 14040

Evangola State Park, 10191 Old Lake Shore Road, Irving, NY 14081

Franklin D Roosevelt State Park, 2957 Crompond RD, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens, NY 13796

Golden Hill State Park, 9691 Lower Lake Road, Barker, NY 14012

Green Lakes State Park, 7900 Green Lakes Road, Fayetteville, NY 13066

Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway Field 1, East Islip, NY 11730

Joseph Davis State Park, 4143 Lower River Road, Lewiston, NY 14092

Lake Erie State Park, 5838 Route 5, Brocton, NY 14716

Lakeside State Park, Route 18, Waterport, NY 14571

Mine Kill State Park, POB 923 / 161 Minekill Road, North Blenheim, NY 12131

Oquaga Creek State Park, 5995 County Route 20, Bainbridge, NY 13733

Saratoga Spa State Park, 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Thacher State Park, 830 Thacher Park Road, Voorheesville, NY 12186

Wilson-Tuscarora State Park, 3371 Lake Road, Wilson, NY 14172

The pictures above are from the Rudd Pond Taconic State Park, which has several disc golf holes, but was not listed on the New York State Parks website as having a disc golf course.

Where do you play disc golf? Do you have a league? Is Disc Golf just another version of cornhole?

Here are the Top 10 Golf destinations in the United States. Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

Life Is Just Better Living In A Barndo On A Golf Course This amazing property can be found in Dalhart, Texas. It is a 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 4-car garage slice of paradise! With an asking price of $875,000 you will absolutely love your investment.

Listed with Tia Van Ryn w/ Legends Realty Group and Fathom Realty, LLC courtesy of Mikki Burns