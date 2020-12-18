When I Finally Get it Shoveled…

Well, we made it through the biggest snowstorm of 2020. At least I hope it’s the biggest. I don’t want to have to go through this again anytime in the next couple of weeks. Or months if I can help it. But what can you do? We live in the Northeast, and snow is part of the package.

There are a couple of things that I really hate about big snowstorms. One of those things is cleaning the car off. Even though it’s easier with an extendable snowbrush, I still can’t seem to reach the middle of the roof. But it’s the shoveling I really despise. I don’t mind too much if it’s just a couple of inches, but when it gets to be over 8 inches and the snow is heavy, ugh. And I have a corner house with over 200 feet of sidewalk to shovel.

Even the dreaded heavy shoveling pales to the feeling I get when I have just gotten all of the snow off of my driveway and along comes the plow. In a matter of seconds I have a thick three foot high wall of snow between the end of my driveway and the road. And then it takes twice as long to remove it because it’s higher, and packed really densely. Not to mention full of dirt and ice. And they tell you that you can’t shovel it back into the road. Well, where the hell am I supposed to put it? I can only think of one other place at that moment, but I don’t think that would go over too well.

I know the plow guys work really hard, and for the most part they do a great job. But, come on. If you don’t have a place to put the snow, where do you expect me to put it? And do you really have to pile it in front of my driveway? Every. Single. Time.

I appreciate all that you plow drivers do. Except for that one little thing. That and the fact that you also pile snow in front of the fire hydrant that I work so hard to dig out. Just those two little things. By the way, thank you, and I really do mean it.