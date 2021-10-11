What’s Closed on Columbus Day 2021 in the Hudson Valley?

It's Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples day, so you may be wondering if you're getting mail, garbage pickup or if the bank is open.

This is one of those holidays where some people may have the day off from work or school, but the majority of private businesses are functioning as normal. The holiday can be a bit confusing so here's a rundown of exactly what you can expect.

Mail

Because Columbus Day is a federal holiday, there is no mail service on Monday and post offices are closed. UPS and Fedex will be delivering and picking up packages on a normal schedule.

Banks

Columbus Day is a bank holiday. That means most banks will be closed. Some local branches may remain open, but you should check your local bank's schedule for more details.

Government Offices

All federal offices are closed on Monday. County offices will also close throughout the Hudson Valley. Most local town, village and city offices including Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Kingston will all be closed down.

Garbage Pick Up

Depending on the municipality, garbage pickup may not be happening on Monday. Many private trash services, including Royal Carting, will remain open on Monday.

Schools

Most public and private schools are closed for Columbus Day. Private schools and colleges may or may not be holding classes today.

Libraries

Most public libraries are closed

Local transit

The Dutchess County Loop bus will run on a regular schedule. UCAT busses are canceled, Ulster-Poughkeepsie link service is on a Sunday schedule and Metro-North is running on a regular weekday schedule

