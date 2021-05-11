What the Heck Is DEF? Does My Car Need it? Where Can I Find It in the Hudson Valley?

So you have a new vehicle and it needs DEF? Are you like, wait, what the heck? I bought this vehicle because it is supposed to be more eco-friendly and now I have to add something else to it? Come on.

So, what is DEF? Diesel Exhaust Fluid. If you need it, start looking for it, and maybe keep a container of it in your garage, because your newer diesel vehicle will more than likely need it.

When I borrowed a friend's truck over the weekend, I saw that it had a fuel gauge and a DEF gauge. While I sort of figured out that I go to a gas station for the diesel fuel, I had no idea what this DEF thing was and if it was a big deal or not to be slightly at 1/4 of it, and touching a red zone.

So, I did what most any adult would do. Did I ask someone about it? No, I checked it out online. Here is what they had to say about it at Discover Def:

Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a non-hazardous solution, which is 32.5% urea and 67.5% de-ionized water. DEF is sprayed into the exhaust stream of diesel vehicles to break down dangerous NOx emissions into harmless nitrogen and water.

Ok, you thinking what I am thinking? How is urea, aka urine, going to break down dangerous emissions? I silently think to myself, I am really glad that I missed that day of science class.

But where can you get it? The person at the gas station told me I had to look for the DEF signs around. Another quick search led me to a few places on 9W, and one or two car dealerships, then I stumbled upon a DEF Retail Locator. Now, I did not actively search this out for my friend, as it was just a hair inside the "red zone" on the indicator level on their truck, but I did make sure to put in some gas as a thank you for letting my borrow their truck. By gas, I mean the correct diesel fuel. I think.

Have you ever had to find this DEF? Is there a place that we should know about to get it that you would like to share with us? Thank you for taking the time to do so.

