A sex offender in the lower Hudson Valley was arrested again.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a Yorktown man was sentenced.

Yorktown, New York Sex Offender Arrested Again

On October 15, 2021, 31-year-old Dylan Rodriguez of Yorktown, uploaded a video of an approximately five-year-old girl engaged in sexual conduct to the online messaging application Kik and was in possession of an image of a young girl engaged in a sexual act.

At the time, Rodriguez was on probation for a prior sex offense conviction.

Westchester County, New York Man Also Found With Child Porn In 2013

In 2013, He was sentenced to 10 years of probation, which included sex offender conditions, after pleading guilty to promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

He was certified as a Level 1 Sex Offender. Level 1 sex offenders are considered to have the lowest risk of a repeat offense, according to the New York State Sex Offender's Database.

Westchester County Sex Offender Found With Child Porn In 2022

The Westchester County Cyber Crimes Bureau and High Technology Crimes Squad of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation after receiving a referral from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He also failed to disclose to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services the creation of a new email address between October 2021 and April 2022, which is a mandatory requirement for all registered sex offenders.

An investigation determined that the new email address was used to open and access Rodriguez's Kik account.

On December 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, failing to register and verify, all felonies, and violating probation.

Sentencing For Westchester County Sex Offender

Rodriguez was sentenced on Monday in Westchester County Court to three to six years in state prison for sharing child pornography on social media.

He will also be required to re-register as a sex offender upon completing his prison sentence.

