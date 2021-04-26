Steven Spielberg’s first movie musical is a doozy: A remake of West Side Story, based on the 1957 Broadway show which later became the basis for the 1961 film that earned that year’s Academy Award for Best Picture. The new movie maintains the original 1950s New York setting (and was shot in and around New York City) plus the classic songs by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, along with dancing based on the original choreography by Jerome Robbins.

What Spielberg brings to the material is, well, the Spielberg of it all; including some gorgeous shots that you’ll find in the brand-new teaser. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

West Side Story opens in theaters on December 10, 2021.

