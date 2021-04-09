WEEKEND WEATHER: Mild, With Rain Returning to the Area

The week is ending on a high note weather-wise, as temperatures will once again near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. Expect another beautiful day across the Hudson Valley. Clouds will begin to increase however, which will eventually bring us our next chance for rain by later in the weekend. This will cool things down slightly as we get into the beginning of next week, according to forecasts.

If you're looking to head outdoors and hit the trail, then Friday is the day to do it. Highs will be in the upper 60s, to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon, though clouds will begin to roll in as the day goes on. Lows will be in the upper 40s overnight, with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will see a mixture of clouds and sun, as highs will once again near 70 during the day. We should make it through the day without any rain though, as the next threat for precipitation won't come until overnight. Saturday night will bring mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light rain, and lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday will be cloudy and rainy for the majority of the day, with highs in the upper 50s with off an on showers. The clouds and rain will move out by evening, with lows falling to the upper 40s. Monday will see a slight cool-off, with highs in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies. But the cooler weather shouldn't last for long, as more seasonable temperatures should return by the middle of the week.

